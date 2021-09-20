Mainers observe Deaf Culture Week

This year marks the 30th annual Deaf Culture Week in which the deaf community celebrates their differences and educates others.

MAINE, USA — The ability to have a conversation with almost anyone you come across is something a lot of folks take for granted. This week serves to raise awareness about the deaf community.

"I know that oftentimes having a TV screen with captioning isn't always sufficient because the captions might miss words," Joshua Seal, director at Pine Tree Society said. "[There] might have some gaps or there might be some deaf individuals where they might not be able to access English at a level where they understand every single vocabulary that's presented."

Seal also is one of the sign language interrupters for the Maine CDC COVID-19 briefings. He said it's been very positive working with the CDC over the last year and a half.

Positive experiences aren't always the case for members of the deaf community.

@shannon_heroux I was refused service at a Dunkin Donuts because I’m deaf. I want to spread awareness on how this is not okay. Part one of the video. 💔 ♬ original sound - shannon_heroux

"I got refused service at Dunkin Donuts because I'm deaf," a California woman said on TikTok.

Shannon Heroux entered the spotlight after sayings he was refused service at Dunkin' for being deaf.

"We struggle so much during this pandemic. Enough is enough," she said.

Seal said he hasn't personally run into this problem here in Maine, but he finds other ways when in those situations.

"I've had a good experience so far, perhaps making a list via text on my phone then showing them out the window," he said.

The pandemic brought on new challenges for the hearing impaired too, masks make it impossible to read people's lips and virtual interactions aren't easy.