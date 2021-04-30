DEA New England collects over 46 tons of prescription drugs during Drug Take-Back Day

Over a four-hour span, the DEA New England Division collected more than 46 tons of prescription drugs last Saturday.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 25.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) New England Field Division and its partners collected 92,282.73 pounds of unwanted drugs last Saturday for its 20th Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The 46 tons of collections included expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices, and cartridges from 565 sites throughout New England.

The collected pounds are broken down by state below:

CT – 9,690 lbs

MA – 30,386.20 lbs

ME – 27,340 lbs

NH – 13,149 lbs

RI – 4,552.50 lbs

VT – 7,165.03 lbs