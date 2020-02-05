CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Ted Kerkam never thought he would be cycling 100 miles to raise money for the American Lung Association, by himself.

"I think in these times we adapt and adjust to the environment that we're in," Kerkam said.

Because of COVID-19, the event, 'Cycle the Seacoast', which usually attracts hundreds of riders to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is operating differently.

"We're excited for this virtual event," 'Cycle the Seacoast' manager Melissa Walden said. "We think it allows people to participate from Maine, New Hampshire, New England, all over the country."

This year Kerkam came up with his own route.

"I'll be leaving Cape Elizabeth, heading down towards Old Orchard Beach, Biddeford, heading down to Kennebunkport, before turning inward toward Buxton, Gorham, and Westbrook, before heading home," he said.

Cycle The Seacoast's goal is to raise $100,000 for the American Lung Association.

"There's no more important time to be raising money and awareness to help prevent respiratory illness than right now," Kerkam said.

Kerkham is also leaving gift cards to local businesses along his route, hoping to support them while also supporting healthy lungs.

People who want to participate can through June 30th by visiting Cycle the Seacoast's website.

The American Lung Association is investing $25 million to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: 'Frightened to death': Maine business owners to swarm Augusta Saturday to protest Governor Janet Mills' coronavirus restrictions

RELATED: Dept. of Labor processes over 3,000 applications on first day of new unemployment program

RELATED: Maine businesses finding ways to adapt to Governor Janet Mills' new coronavirus restrictions

RELATED: US death toll passes 65,000 from COVID-19; cases in Italy declining

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Saturday, May 2, 2020