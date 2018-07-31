AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Environmental groups are raising an alarm about a plan by the state to change some air quality rules regarding ozone.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) wants to take most of the state out of the Ozone Transport Region agreement. That policy involves Maine and other northeastern states.

The regional agreement has been in place for several decades to try to reduce ozone emissions that cause smog and unhealthy air quality. Maine experiences high ozone pollution days, but most of the pollution originates in other states and is carried here by air currents.

The ozone alerts that are issued on some hot, humid days are a result of concern over ozone pollution, and the regional monitoring efforts.

The entire state has been included as part of the region, but the Maine DEP says its plan would take most areas out. It would continue special air quality reporting and testing requirements for Acadia National Park and for some parts of coastal York County, the two areas considered most vulnerable to ozone problems.

That has led to criticism that Maine is backing off on pollution protections, but DEP Deputy Commissioner Melanie Loyzim said that isn’t the case.

"Removing a portion of the state from the ozone transport region would have no effect on the emission count requirement we are imposing on the state, so we are not rescinding any emission control requirements," Loyzim said. "The only thing this is going to do is eliminate the requirement that Maine facilities obtain emission offset credits."

Loyzim said under current law, industries looking to expand facilities or build new ones can be required to buy air emission offsets, which she said can cost "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Environmental groups say the DEP plan would reduce the protections for air quality in Maine and could increase pollution. It’s a particular concern for the Friends of Acadia, a group that works to support and protect the popular national park. Stephanie Clement of the Friends group said the current regulations have been working, and have protected the park’s air.

"In our mind," Clement said, "it makes sense if we’re finding current protections are keeping Maine’s air quality pretty good, then why vary from that? And we really depend on a partnership not just in our state but with other states and the EPA to make sure Acadia’s air quality trends continue to improve."

Loyzim said the idea to scale back the portion of the state participating in the OTR originated with the DEP, and did not come from the governor.

The DEP listened to public comments on the ozone proposal on Monday. The final decision on the request on the proposal will come from the federal EPA.

Maine has issued air quality alerts on three days so far this year.

© NEWS CENTER Maine