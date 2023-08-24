COVID Resurgence: Health experts express concerns amidst summer's end

"COVID-19 is here for the rest of our lifetimes. It's becoming much more routine, like the flu, but it is much more severe than the flu," a doctor at Maine Med said.

PORTLAND, Maine — As summer gradually winds down, a disconcerting trend emerges on the horizon – the resurgence of COVID-19.

Across the nation, healthcare workers are witnessing a concerning rise in cases of the deadly virus.

The lack of reporting from individuals who test positive for the virus at home contributes to the uncertainty. While the exact number of cases remains elusive, the available data indicates a noticeable spike in infections over the last couple of months.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer for MaineHealth, commented, "We don't know the exact number because people often don't report results when they test at home.

Drawing parallels with the flu, she stated, "COVID-19 is here for the rest of our lifetimes. It's becoming much more routine, like the flu, but it is much more severe than the flu."

Mills explained, "In addition to hospitalizations, we are seeing quite a few more people seeking care in outpatient settings. Our emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and medical practices are experiencing a significant increase in patients with COVID-19 symptoms."

As the new school year approaches, concerns intensify among educators and parents.

Barb Parent, a school nurse at Hampden Academy, shared her apprehensions, "There are new variants coming out of COVID-19, and I've already had my first positive case even before the school year has started. I wouldn't be surprised if new guidelines are issued."

While schools currently do not mandate COVID-19 boosters, Mills announced that a new booster shot will be available in September.

Drawing parallels with the flu shot, she emphasized, "Getting these annual boosters will become as common as getting a flu shot."

Discussing the potential impact of repeated COVID-19 infections, Mills stressed the importance of vaccination. "We don't fully know the long-term impact of getting COVID repeatedly. I urge everyone to get the vaccine because it will protect you much better than getting the illness itself."

Addressing those experiencing symptoms, Mills emphasized the significance of testing. She assured that the state has abundant testing resources, encouraging individuals to seek testing if they display COVID-19-like symptoms.