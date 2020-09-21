x
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center

The Sanford schools will be holding classes virtually until further notice after three people associated with the schools test positive for COVID-19.

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Superintendent Matt Nelson released a letter to the school community Sunday, September 20, saying an additional two people associated with Sanford High School / Sanford Regional Technical Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

This follows an announcement on Friday that one individual had tested positive for the virus.

The school has now had three positive cases of COVID-19 that are epidemiologically linked within a 14-day period. The development has caused the school to move from a “yellow” hybrid model of learning to a “red” full distance learning beginning Monday, September 21st.   

In the letter, Nelson says, "There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with [these individuals] and therefore may be exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution. Maine CDC or a school representative will contact you directly if you are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive."

The full letter can be found here. 

