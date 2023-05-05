WHO: COVID no longer an emergency. Here's a look at its impact in Maine.

Here's a look back at some of the coverage NEWS CENTER Maine has done throughout the pandemic these past three years.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Friday, the World Health Organization announced it downgraded the status of COVID-19, saying it is no longer considered to be a global emergency.

The decision comes after more than three years since the start of the pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks.

Just recently, hospitals across Maine lifted their mask requirements for patients, staff, and visitors, with the exception of certain departments and facilities, such as cancer care.

Colleges in Maine have also recently lifted their COVID-19 vaccine requirements to attend in-person classes.

The state's COVID-19 response website is updating its guidelines in reflection of Friday's announcement.

Jackie Farwell, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, said in a news release the website will now be a guide for information on vaccines, testing (including at-home kits), and treatment services. The website will also focus on how to respond to a positive COVID-19 test result, Farwell said. For more information and updated guidelines, click here.

Two Maine medical experts said the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic offers hints at the possible course of COVID-19.

Bangor had been monitoring human wastewater for trace amounts of COVID-19, and the data forecast a rise in coronavirus cases.

NEWS CENTER Maine got a first look inside Central Maine Medical Center nearly two years after Maine's first positive case of the coronavirus was detected there.

"Mental health has been huge this year," school nurse Melody Heath said. "There are a lot of students who are really struggling."

Andrew Lerman said his mom was in a coma for five weeks and woke up on the day they were preparing to take her off life support.

"I know this is really hard and I know that all of you know the things that you need to do, and that gives me hope that we'll get through this," MD Ted Sears said.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic three years ago this weekend. Then, Maine recorded its first case of the virus.

