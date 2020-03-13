YORK COUNTY, Maine — Following Governor Janet Mills press conference Thursday, York School Department Superintendent Lou Goscinski put out a message on their Facebook page that school would be closed Friday, March 13, 2020, to allow for a planning day for "distance learning" in the case of a school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The superintendent does say this is "not an overreaction, but an opportunity to be fully prepared. You can read Superintendent Goscinski's full message here.

There are several businesses, schools, sports teams, and events throughout Maine that are closing, canceling or postponing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state. You can find a full list of those HERE. The list is being updated as we learn more.

