York Middle School closes again after two additional cases of COVID-19

The town's middle and high schools closed on Nov. 18 after officials declared an outbreak there.

YORK, Maine — Two weeks after York High School and York Middle School closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19, the town's middle school will close for two weeks due to an additional two cases.

In a letter Wednesday afternoon to students, families, faculty and staff, Superintendent Lou Goscinski announced the Maine Center for Disease Control had declared an outbreak at York Middle School as a result of two additional positive cases.

Goscinski wrote that other schools will remain open for in-person learning, adding, "I am monitoring this situation very closely and will provide an update if additional pertinent information comes to light."

The school has contacted 29 close contacts of the infected individuals, and all are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The school will remain closed through Dec. 16, and students will transition to remote learning.

On Nov. 18, Goscinski said an individual associated with the middle and high schools had tested positive for COVID-19, and the Maine CDC had opened an outbreak investigation.

Both schools were closed, but middle school students returned to school five days later. The high school was to remain closed until Wednesday, Dec. 2.