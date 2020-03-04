YORK, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Town of York declared a Civil Emergency Order on Friday, closing town properties and facilities, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Maine. The order took effect at noon on Friday and will last until April 30 unless extended or revoked.

The order closes Sohier Park and Nubble Light, Mount Agamenticus, Harbor Beach Road, York Community Garden, Cliff Walk, Fisherman’s Walk, Wiggley Bridge and causeway, Strawberry Island, boat launch ramps on the York River under the Rt. 103 bridge and Scotland Bridge, and all town and school playgrounds, athletic fields, tennis courts, and basketball courts.

Campgrounds are also closed under the order. All public beaches in York have already been closed by the Town Manager.

There will be no parking or restroom access at the town facilities closed under the new order.

“This Emergency Order was not taken lightly,” the town said in a Facebook post. “This order is enacted to assist with COVID-19 disease prevention, flattening the curve of the virus and allowing our health care system and first responders to deliver services in a staggered, non-critical effort. Stay home, stay healthy.”

Town buildings closed:

York Town Hall

York Police Buidling

York Habor Post Office

York Beach Post Office

York Village Post Office

Cape Neddick Post Office

Read the full order here:

The emergency order also says all transient occupancy units in hotels, bed and breakfasts, inns, fractional share developments, and short-term rentals must remain vacant for the duration of the order.

Any occupancy unit occupied before the order took effect may remain occupied for no more than five days. “By the end of that five-day period, the unit must be vacated for the duration of this Emergency Order,” the order says.

Units may be occupied by first responders, or medical or healthcare professionals, active duty military and their family, or workers of essential services as defined by Gov. Janet Mills’ Executive Order. People looking to remove themselves from a household with a positive COVID-19 case for the safety of the home and people needing emergency shelter though the town’s General Assistance program may also use transient units.

Complaints of violation of the town’s emergency order can be enforced with civil penalties: $100 for the first offense, $150 for the second, and $250 for the third and subsequent offenses.

