York Hospital investigates COVID-19 cluster among staff

The hospital says the four cases have been contained and they have implemented a plan to test all potentially exposed caregivers and patients.

YORK, Maine — York Hospital is working with the Maine CDC to investigate a cluster of COVID-19 cases among the hospital’s medical-surgical team, the hospital announced in a release on Tuesday.

The hospital says the cluster, which consists of four staff members on the medical-surgical team, was identified on Sunday, Dec. 6. The hospital says the cases “have been contained.”

York Hospital’s Infection Control team, led by infectious disease specialist Evangeline Thibodeau, MD, and under the leadership of the Maine CDC, is working to investigate the cluster and identify possible factors that contributed to the cluster.

In immediate response to the cluster, the hospital says a plan was implemented to test all potentially exposed caregivers and patients, and said they will continue to test these caregivers every five days, until all test negative for 14 days.

Additionally, the hospital is contacting all discharged patients who may have had close contact with the affected staff during their stay, offering immediate testing, along with a request to quarantine.

“This outbreak, due to its isolated area of impact, does not warrant widespread testing of all caregivers. We instead, are directing our efforts toward those patients and healthcare workers who have experienced direct contact with the affected staff,” Thibodeau said in a statement.

The hospital says while the investigation is underway, their leadership and staff are re-invigorating their commitment and focus to CDC guidelines and current hospital protocol “often exceeding CDC expectations,” the hospital said. The hospital will continue to mandate pre-procedural COVID-testing for all surgical patients, which has been required since May.

“York Hospital remains committed, every day, to maintaining the most secure environment possible for our caregivers and patients alike,” the hospital said in a statement. “We look forward to safe and continued care for all who enter our doors, along with transparency and cooperation to both the CDC and our community during these challenging times.”