York County launches 'comprehensive inquiry' into COVID-19 jail outbreak

There are 82 total positive COVID-19 associated with the York County Jail outbreak

YORK COUNTY, Maine — York County on Thursday announced a comprehensive inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak at the York County Jail, where there are 82 total positive cases as of Thursday.

Of the 82 cases, 46 are among inmates, 18 are among staff—16 corrections officers and two administrators—one is an outside vendor, and 17 cases are among affected household members of people who work in the building.

York County Manager Gregory Zinser said in a press briefing on Thursday that the inmates who tested positive are being isolated in a separate space.

This is the jail's third round of testing.

The outbreak at the jail complex is linked to an outbreak at a wedding and reception in Millinocket on August 7. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a staff member of the York County Jail attended the wedding and reception in Millinocket. According to Dr. Shah, that staff member was one of the first confirmed cases at the jail.

#BREAKING: York County launches “comprehensive inquiry” into #COVID19 outbreak at the York County Jail. A virtual press conference is happening any minute. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/0Aa6FoweIy — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) September 3, 2020

York County was first made aware of the jail outbreak on Aug. 19; masks and face coverings were not required prior to that date.

Zinser, however, would not acknowledge that, and said this investigation will work to figure that out.

The Millinocket outbreak, which is now linked to 143 cases across the state, is also linked to an outbreak at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison, where as of Wednesday there are 13 positive cases.