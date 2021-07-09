York County Emergency Management officials reopen Sanford vaccination site

The vaccine clinic is opening in an effort to make it easier than ever for the unvaccinated to get their shots.

SANFORD, Maine — Emergency officials in York County reopened the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sanford Tuesday amid an ongoing surge in cases.

York County Emergency Management Agency made the decision to welcome people back to the former Marshall's storefront on Main Street in an effort to get more unvaccinated people to roll up their sleeves.

“We have done several mobile clinics in York County over the summer, and with the sharp increase in positive cases, it is important for the community to have another fixed location where individuals can access the vaccine,” Art Cleaves, York County Emergency Management Agency Director, said in a statement.

#NEW: York County EMA is reopening this #vaccine clinic in Sanford today as the Delta Variant surges across the state. Officials say they want to make it as easy as possible for those who are hesitant to get their shot. I’ll have the details LIVE on @NEWSCENTERmaine at 6. pic.twitter.com/Zw6tnCzmUv — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) September 7, 2021

The clinic will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-7 p.m. Starting next week on Sept. 18, the clinic will have weekend hours Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site was home to a mass vaccination clinic in partnership with MaineHealth and the Maine CDC for several months before closing in July.

Officials said they delivered over 40,000 vaccinations.

The new clinic will be staffed by York County EMA staff and local first responders offering members of the public all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, free of charge.