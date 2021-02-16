Yarmouth Clam Festival canceled for second year due to COVID-19

The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the popular annual event will not take place due to safety concerns.

YARMOUTH, Maine — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted organizers to cancel the Yarmouth Clam Festival, for the second consecutive year, the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

Chamber members met last week with town officials and others involved in the yearly effort, and reviewed epidemiological projection, and discussed safety concerns and yet-unknown state regulations, festival organizers said in a Facebook post.

"As a group, we came to the unfortunate conclusion that we will not be hosting a 2021 Yarmouth Clam Festival this summer."

The Clam Festival supports more than 30 local nonprofit groups and features a popular Friday night parade, a diaper derby, and a clam shucking contest.

"The Yarmouth Clam Festival is a true Maine summer tradition and while we are more disappointed than anyone by this decision, we know that with the love and support of our many fans we will return bigger and better when the time is right," the post continues.