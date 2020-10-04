YARMOUTH, Maine — After consulting town officials and local supporters, the Yarmouth Clam Festival will be canceled due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are disheartened at the thought of a summer without this traditional event, we feel that moving forward would be a risk to our community and that seeking the monetary support it takes to hold the Festival is not in the best interest of our local business community who have had to deal with so many challenges," the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce wrote in a letter on the festival's Facebook page.

While the Clam Fest may not happen, the Chamber of Commerce is looking into hosting a community-wide event when conditions allow to help local businesses in the community.

The Clam Festival supports over 30 other local nonprofit groups. The Chamber of Commerce encourages people to find a way to continue that support over the next few months by reaching out to the organizations and boosters.

