AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine recorded 19 more cases of the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, for a total to date of 907 confirmed cases, with 445 of those people have now recovered.

39 people, however, have died from the virus.

And while the major discussion centers around when some of the current restrictions might be lifted and Maine’s struggling economy allowed to reopen, there is also debate about whether a new wave of cases will be reported once restrictions are gone. It’s a major discussion and debate nationally, with the director of the U.S. CDC saying he is worried that so-called “second wave” could hit in the fall or early winter, at the same time the season flu virus begins, causing a potentially worse health care crisis.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah told the department’s daily news briefing he agrees with his national counterpart but also has a more immediate worry.

“That risk has a possibility of recurring come winter and I don’t disagree with Dr, Redfield there, “ said Dr. Shah.

“But the risk of recurrence I’m looking at isn’t December. It's one that could occur this summer, depending on how reopening goes and the ways physical distancing may or may not be abided. So while there is concern about this winter I’m keeping my eye more closely on what happens this summer. “

The possibility of another wave of major infections raises more serious questions of how the country, and Maine, can prepare. The current pandemic has been plagued by shortages of vital protective equipment for health care workers, plus an ongoing shortage of testing materials. Asked if Maine can stockpile those materials in advance of another outbreak of COVID-19 , Dr. Shah said there might not be time, because the CDC and health care system are still heavily involved battling this initial outbreak.

“Right now, we aren’t in stockpiling mode. We are getting it and ship it out mode,” said Dr. Shah, “Once this outbreak shows signs of waning, we will then look at building up our stockpile.”

How soon the current crisis will slow down, however, is still the focus of serious debate, both in the CDC and around state government, where Gov. Janet Mills is currently working on a plan for when and how to open the economy.

