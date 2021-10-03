WATCH LIVE: White House holds COVID-19 briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will participate in a White House COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. Eastern.

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 response team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing Wednesday morning to provide updates on the Biden administration's COVID-19 response.

The briefing, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern, will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden will be announcing the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following. A White House official previewed the news on the condition of anonymity before the president’s remarks.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They could also be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

The president is scheduled to deliver a primetime address on Thursday to mark one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report