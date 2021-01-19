Where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine: CDC announces Maine vaccination sites

Maine residents age 70 and older are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 as part of Phase 1b.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine CDC announced a list of 18 COVID-19 vaccination sites Monday.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video explains how people without insurance can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free).

Maine residents age 70 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine under Phase 1b.

Vaccination information for other Phase 1b groups, including Maine people aged 65-69, will be posted once available. Additional vaccination sites will be added in the coming weeks.

If you are age 70 or over, you may hear directly from your health care provider about getting a vaccine, or you may contact the locations below for an appointment. All sites require an appointment.

The Maine CDC notes that because Maine’s supply of vaccines is limited, appointments may not be immediately available and will be scheduled on a rolling basis.

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you should be prepared to provide any insurance information and proof of eligibility at the vaccination site.

Judy from Millinocket asked us if she can get the #COVID19 #vaccine if she does not have insurance or a primary care doc. Here's what we found from @MEPublicHealth | @newscentermaine #newscentermaine https://t.co/25QRLHUwaf — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 19, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses. You must receive a vaccine from the same provider, either Pfizer or Moderna, for both doses. When scheduling your second dose, please make an appointment with the same vaccination site where you received your first dose and follow their process for signing up for dose two.

Please check here to see when you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine, per the state's vaccination plan.

If you are currently eligible under Phase 1a, please contact your employer or professional association about vaccination.

If you are not currently eligible for a vaccine, please check this website in the future for updates about when you may be able to receive a vaccine.