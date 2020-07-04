WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's note: lots of us are finding it difficult to focus or be productive with all the extra time we have now during the coronavirus pandemic. The above video offers some solutions.

Some politicians and doctors are sparring over whether to use an old malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine against the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

President Trump has suggested people have little to lose by trying it, but doctors say the evidence that it may help is extremely thin. The publisher of one study the president touted now has issued an “expression of concern” about the study's methods.

Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven safe or effective in treating the coronavirus, and the drug has some potentially serious side effects, especially on the heart. However, clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine and other drugs to fight the coronavirus may begin soon in the United States. Initial "in-vitro" lab testing and anecdotal data from other countries suggest, but far from prove, some potential benefit.

Besides malaria, hydroxychloroquine is used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, both autoimmune diseases. Malaria itself is not a virus or bacteria, but a parasite.

