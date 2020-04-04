WESTBROOK, Maine — Dr. Nirav Shah is getting lots of praise as Maine's leader during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one Mainer is showing appreciation for the health hero with Dr. Shah merch.

"I found myself watching Dr. Shah and really found him articulate, calming, and got the idea to put together a T-shirt to honor him," Anna Schwartz of Westbrook told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"I also wanted to do something good with the proceeds from the T-shirts, so we are donating 100% of the profits to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine."

So, Schwartz did just that. On Thursday, she made a Facebook post with a link to purchase shirts, stickers, mugs, and tote bags that read 'In Dr, Nirav Shah we trust.' There's also a collection for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Schwartz said she's sold almost 90 products in 24 hours and has raised a little under $300.

"He's [Shah's] kind of like a rockstar. He's a public health rockstar, and I think that we are very very fortunate in the state of Maine to have him as our CDC leader."

