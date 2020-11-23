Westbrook schools close to in-person learning through Dec. 3 in response to positive cases of COVID-19

Schools are expected to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, which have impacted two Westbrook schools, have caused the Westbrook School Department to close all schools to in-person learning through Dec. 3.

Westbrook Superintendent of Schools Peter Lancia wrote a letter to the Westbrook schools community Monday to make the announcement. Lancia said the two cases have impacted Westbrook High School, Saccarappa Elementary School, and the Transportation Department.

The individuals who tested positive were last at the high school and elementary school on Nov. 19, and were at the Transportation Department on Nov. 20.

Lancia says school nurses and administration are working with the Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Education. Close contacts are being identified and contact tracing efforts have begun. Those who have been identified as close contacts will be contacted and are expected to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.

Lancia says all schools will transition to remote learning through Dec. 4 "out of an abundance of caution along with the impact of the large number of staff who are quarantined."

