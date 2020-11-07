Westbrook pizza shop closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Corsetti's announced on Facebook on Friday that it will be closed temporarily because one of it's employees tested positive for COVID-19.

WESTBROOK, Maine — An employee at Corsetti's in Westbrook has tested positive for COVID-19. The pizza shop took to Facebook on Friday to tell customers it will be temporarily closed in order to sanitize the store.

"During this closure, we will be thoroughly disinfecting and staff members who may have had exposure will be tested," part of the Facebook post said.

Corsetti's isn't the only Maine businesses that has made the tough decision to close its doors after a positive COVID-19 test.

Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Moe's Original BBQ in South Portland, and Maine's only Jersey Mike's sub shop all closed temporarily after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.

These businesses have since reopened after deep cleaning.