Westbrook pizza shop closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

WESTBROOK, Maine — An employee at Corsetti's in Westbrook has tested positive for COVID-19. The pizza shop took to Facebook on Friday to tell customers it will be temporarily closed in order to sanitize the store.
"During this closure, we will be thoroughly disinfecting and staff members who may have had exposure will be tested," part of the Facebook post said.
Corsetti's isn't the only Maine businesses that has made the tough decision to close its doors after a positive COVID-19 test.
RELATED: Moe's Original BBQ in South Portland closes until further notice after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Moe's Original BBQ in South Portland, and Maine's only Jersey Mike's sub shop all closed temporarily after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.
These businesses have since reopened after deep cleaning.
Corsetti's wrote on Facebook to stay tuned for updates and thanked the community for continued support.