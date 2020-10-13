Westbrook Middle School identifies positive COVID-19 case, closes for rest of week

"Out of an abundance of caution," the school will be closed and classes will be virtual for the remainder of the week, Westbrook superintendent says.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A person associated with Westbrook Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school to close and move to online learning for the remainder of the week.

According to Westbrook School District Superintendent Dr. Peter Lancia, who sent a letter to families and staff Monday, the person who tested positive was at the school on Thursday, Oct. 8. Lancia says the district's medical staff and administrators are working closely with the Maine CDC to mitigate the impact and to identify close contacts, which is identified as anyone who has been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

Lancia says close contacts will be contacted directly. Close contacts must quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual, per the Maine CDC. A negative test result does not replace the need for an individual to quarantine.

Lancia says thanks to the district's protocols in place, they were able to receive timely communication about the positive test.

Westbrook schools, which are in Cumberland County, have been classified as "green" by the Maine Department of Education since their back to school guidance was released in August.

A green classification means there's a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools could consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.