Wells-Ogunquit School District offering vaccines to students

WELLS, Maine — The Wells-Ogunquit School District has announced it is partnering with York Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students who meet the age requirement.

The district began preparing vaccination clinics for students when the FDA issued emergency authorization to vaccinate adolescents, ages 12-15, for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Two clinics are scheduled at this time for the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer vaccine dose #1: Wednesday, May 19 (at Wells High School 7:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. and at Wells Junior High School 10:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)

Pfizer vaccine dose #2: Wednesday, June 9 (at Wells Junior High School 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. and at Wells High School 10:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Parents/guardians are required to fill out a Patient Registration form for York Hospital, and two School Clinic Consent Forms (one for each dose).

The district also asks parents/guardians to read over the Pfizer Vaccine Fact Sheet.

The York Hospital Patient Registration form must be returned by May 17.

Contact your school nurse for:

- arrangments to accompany your student

- a paper copy of the Vaccine Fact Sheet and Permission Form

- alternative vaccination sites if your student is ill or absent on the clinic days.

Late permission/registration forms will be held separately. Those students may be able to get a vaccine if doses are still available.