Wells hotel offers to pay for COVID-19 test

Elmwood Resort in Wells is offering to reimburse guests for COVID-19 test if they stay for three nights.

WELLS, Maine — Want to travel to Maine but live in a state with restrictions? One hotel in Wells is trying to help those people by offering to reimburse folks who have to have a negative COVID-19 test to come to Maine.

According to Governor Janet Mills' executive order, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont residents do not have to quarantine or have a negative COVID-19 test when they come to Maine.

"A lot of people from Massachusetts and Rhode Island just didn't think they could come here at all because of the governor's restrictions," Scott DeFelice, General Manager at Elmwood Resort said. "And now being given this possibility, they're really excited to be coming back to Maine."

The Elmwood Resort in Wells is offering to reimburse for COVID-19 tests guests traveling from states with restrictions. The general manager here says phones have been ringing off the hook since the announcement #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/WOr7CMcWhL — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) July 24, 2020

DeFelice said since the hotel announced it would pick up the $25 bill for a test, the phones have been ringing off the hook.

The restrictions against states like Massachusetts and Rhode Island, along with Canadians not visiting Maine is hurting many hotels.

"We're missing a huge portion of our clientele this year," DeFelice said.

He added there is some confusion for residents of these states.

Officials at Hospitality Maine told NEWS CENTER Maine that Elmwood Resort is the only hotel offering to pick up the $25 bill as of now.

"I would imagine that almost any hotel in Maine would do that to get visitors because they need them so much," Hospitality Maine President & CEO Steve Hewins said.

Hewins also said because of Maine's strict guidelines, some people don't want to get the test, even if they don't have to pay for it.

"Unfortunately the vast majority just aren't going to go through with it and they'll go to other places," he said.

As far as why Elmwood is paying for these tests, "It's really about just getting guests in and getting volume back on the property," DeFelice said.