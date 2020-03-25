WELLS, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Town of Wells will be closing all beaches to the public until further notice, effective Wednesday, March 25 at 12:00 p.m. in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, The Town of Wells highly recommends residents stay at home and limit contact with others until further notice. Exceptions to this recommendation include emergency situations and fulfillment of basic needs.

On Monday, the Town of York announced town beaches are closed to the public and will remain closed indefinitely "with an expectation of lifting the closure when the (coronavirus) emergency is under control," town manager Stephen Burns said.

The beaches closed are Cape Neddick Beach, Short Sands Beach, Long Sands Beach, and Harbor Beach.

"I have made this decision in response to the Governor's Proclamation of State of Civil Emergency to Further Protect Public Health, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of reports of many people congregating on the beach when the overall directive from State and Federal government officials is that people should be staying home and practicing safe social distancing," Burns said.

