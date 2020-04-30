Weekly U.S. job losses from the coronavirus pandemic are expected to decrease when the latest numbers are reported Thursday, but is expected to bring the total to more than 30 million.

The numbers for the week ending April 25 will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET. Thursday.

Economists estimate 3.5 million Americans will have filed new applications for unemployment last week, according to USA Today. Economists CNBC cited had that number between 3.25 million and 4 million. That's still down from the 4.4 million claims filed the previous week and the record 6.9 million for one week in late March.

Combined with the 26.4 million over the previous five weeks, according to the U.S. Labor Department, that could bring the job losses during the pandemic to just over 30 million. That total may not include claims stuck in a backlog of requests as states try to handle the massive influx.

The monthly jobs report for April will be released a week from Friday. It's expected to report a loss of some 20 million jobs and send the unemployment rate into the high teens, Contingent Macro Research told USA TODAY. Dating back to January of 1948, the U.S. unemployment rate hasn't been higher than 10.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was in November and December of 1982.

Unemployment reached a peak of 25% during the Great Depression, according to Marketwatch.

