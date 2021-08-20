'We are tired of being invisible': Patients with 'Long COVID' want better treatment, research

The CDC says a third of COVID-19 patients may have persistent symptoms for months.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the biggest medical mysteries about COVID-19 has been how some patients develop 'long or post-COVID.' The condition can bring new and debilitating symptoms, long after the first acute infection.

According to multiple studies, long COVID may affect up to a third of COVID-19 patients. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said long COVID or post COVID symptoms range from fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, muscle pain and sleep problems. There are currently no tests to diagnose long COVID.

Dr. Todd Kitchens is the director of the COVID Recovery Program at Central Maine Health Care in Lewiston. He said treating long COVID is a challenge because the condition is still so new. The clinic has about 75 patients and uses different approaches such as diet, herbal, and vitamin supplements to lower stress and support the immune system. Dr. Kitchen strongly recommends long-haul patients get vaccinated against COVID-19 first.

"About half of those patients in the program who have been vaccinated, have seen significant improvements in their symptoms. Some of them have been completely resolved," Dr. Kitchens remarked.

In early March of last year, Gretchen Drown's teenage son started getting symptoms of what seemed to be the stomach flu. He recovered within a couple of days. Drown had bouts of sneezing and a sore throat but then other symptoms, including neurological issues.

"The symptoms started to kind of evolve, I would get worse stomach aches every day, I would take extra naps," Drown said.

In April, Drown felt like she couldn't get enough air. After treatment for a possible bronchitis infection, another problem began: an erratic heart rate.

"It would speed up and beat too fast," Drown added.

In the early days of the pandemic, tests for the virus were only available for patients who traveled overseas and she wasn't able to get one. Finally, her doctor said she probably had COVID-19.

Now, a year and a half later after her initial infection, Drown is still suffering from debilitating symptoms. She has seen some improvements in some areas of her health. She is vaccinated and is able to do more activities for longer periods of the day, including photography. Drown believes more research is needed to help potentially several thousand Mainers left in limbo by a horrible disease.

The Maine CDC is currently collecting information from patients diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. The data is being used in an ongoing study into the long-term physical and mental consequences of the disease.