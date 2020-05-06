AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee will meet Friday at 10 a.m in the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee Room.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson will appear before the committee to discuss the Mills Administration's perspective of the economic impact of the pandemic, ensuing disruption on Maine people and businesses and outline the steps the administration is taking to mitigate the impact.

The committee will also gather input from specific businesses and business sectors on their current challenges, how they have responded and their ideas on how Maine government can support them.

