WATERVILLE, Maine — Fire/EMS from Albion, Belgrade, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Rome, Sidney, Waterville, and Winslow; Waterville and Winslow police departments; the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department; and Delta Ambulance lined the entrance to Northern Light Inland Hospital on Monday morning to honor healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was an emotional and humbling experience, to be thanked by our community partners who we consider heroes - who keep people safe and save lives,” Terri Vieira, Northern Light Inland Hospital president, said.

Hospital staff said they are deeply touched by the community's kindness and also want to thank the departments that came out for all they do to serve the community.

Part of Northern Light Inland Hospital is Lakewood, a 105-bed continuing care center on the hospital's campus.

“We wanted to show our support for Inland and Lakewood healthcare workers. We are all fighting COVID-19 together and we are grateful for everything Inland and Lakewood staff members are doing," Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey said. "This effort shows our solidarity and how much healthcare staff mean to us and our community.”

