The 18-year-old Mercer University junior was sentenced to four months.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The family of a Mercer University pre-med honor student is asking President Donald Trump for help.

The 18-year-old was sentenced to four months in a Cayman Islands prison for violating its coronavirus restrictions.

The family believes the island is trying to make an example out of Skylar Mack. The Walton County teen is locked up in the Cayman Islands serving a four-month prison sentence for breaking the island’s strict COVID-19 quarantine rule.

"She’s just an overall good, balanced kid who made a stupid decision," said the teen's grandmother, Jeannie Mack.

The teen traveled to the island on Nov. 27. She was required to quarantine for 14 days but two days after arriving, she broke quarantine early to watch her boyfriend in a jet ski competition.

Her family said Mack asked the health department to loosen the wrist band given to visitors of the island for contact tracing because it was cutting into her skin. The next day she removed it before attending the competition, where her family claims she maintained social distance but did not wear a mask for seven hours.

Mack took responsibility for her actions, pleading guilty in court. Initially, Mack and her boyfriend were ordered to pay a fine and do community service until a prosecutor appealed, feeling the consequence was too lenient.

"They’ve decided they’re going to make an example and they’re going to use an 18-year-old American girl whose never had to deal with an attorney. She’s never been in any trouble. None," said the grandmother.

Mack’s family said they have reached out to President Trump, Georgia’s governor, and U.S. senators for help before she appeals her sentence in court, Tuesday.

During calls, Mack's grandmother said she has been hysterical with "anxiety going out the window" and she is terrified for her appeal hearing.

It’s a feeling Jeannie Mack said is affecting everyone in the family as they hope against all odds the teen will make it home in time for Christmas.

"We’re not asking them to make an exception for Skylar, we’re just asking them not to make her an exception or an example. We want her to be treated fairly," said her grandmother.