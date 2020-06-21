Virtual trek with dad this Father's Day

Many events have either been canceled or gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Trek Across Maine, the virtual event isn't a bad thing.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — It seems like just about everything is going virtual this year because of the coronavirus. Officials at Trek Across Maine said this isn't a bad thing.

The Trek takes place every year on Father's Day weekend and cyclists ride 60 miles a day for three days, for a total of 180 miles. But because it's virtual, anyone can participate and it's easier for kids to do so.

Greg Glynn and his 8-year-old daughter Kelsey rode 178.5 miles over the last few months and on Sunday morning finished the last mile and a half.

"And when it went virtual that was an opportunity, I thought, for maybe Kelsey to get involved," Glynn said.

Kelsey and other children were able to get those miles in over the last few months, instead of over three days.

Including 7-year-old Sully Collier and 15-year-old Brady Cumber.

All three doing the entire trek with their dads.

Collier is the youngest person to participate in the trek and he raised $750 alone.

"Here we are today at 180 on Father's Day it's pretty special," Glynn said.

Kelsey began riding with her dad at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time she was still using training wheels. Now she loves riding.

"You get to peddle then sometimes you can go just without peddling," Kelsey said.

The Trek Across Maine raises money for the American Lung Association.

But this year all the money raised will go to COVID-19 research.

And for the Glynn's the pandemic is personal.

"Just this past week my aunt and her great aunt passed away due to COVID-19," Glynn said.

"So that they can find something to help," she said.