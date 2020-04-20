PORTLAND, Maine — The Valentine bandit got out the big hearts last night to show the love towards Maine's healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19.

The symbols of support were discovered Monday morning hanging off of Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Both hospitals posted pictures of the bandit's work on their Facebook pages.

The medical organizations expressed their gratitude to the bandit and to all the people who are working hard to fight COVID-19.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital said, "while showing the love for our team, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude for all health care workers and first responders in Maine and across the nation," while Maine Medical Center wrote, "thank you, V-Day Bandit, for making us smile! ❤️"

