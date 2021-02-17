Yes, you can switch your COVID-19 vaccine appointment from a hospital clinic to a Walmart pharmacy

Maine doctors are encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine wherever they can.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — With the addition of Walmart and Sam's Clubs pharmacies getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on top of Maine's allotment from the federal government, some people have said they are able to get appointments at the big box stores' pharmacies faster than at hospital clinics.

Doctor Christopher Bowe, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Coast Hospital, said people should get the shot wherever they can.

Some Mainers who are pre-registered said they have not been notified of an appointment time yet and were considering signing up for an appointment at a nearby Walmart location, but were concerned about losing their spot in line.

Dr. Bowe said people who are interested may sign up for that other appointment at a Walmart or Sam's Club pharmacy if it will get them an appointment faster, but that they should not cancel their previous appointment until they have gotten the physical dose in their arm.

Dr. Bowe said that those doses assigned to people who cancel can be easily reassigned.

"It won't waste a dose if someone gets scheduled somewhere else. We certainly don't have a problem with people getting doses anywhere that they can get them. We just want to do all that we can to make them available and get people in as quickly as possible as well," Dr. Bowe said.

Maine is struggling to get enough supply to meet its demand for the vaccine. The Walmart and Sam's Club locations allotments from the federal government are in addition to the Maine CDC's allotment of vaccines. The company said that during its first week of vaccine distribution in Maine, the chains received between 4,400 and 4,800 doses of vaccine for all 24 locations in Maine.

Right now, Mainers in Phase 1A and those age 70 and older are eligible under the state's phased approach.