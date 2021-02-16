Winter storm impacts vaccine clinics across the state

MaineHealth has closed vaccine clinics in Belfast, Boothbay and Norway while delaying others.

MAINE, USA — Tuesday's winter storm is causing vaccine clinics across the state to adapt, forcing some to close for the day and delaying the start of others.

According to MaineHeath's website, clinics in Belfast, Boothbay and Norway will be closed on Tuesday due to weather.

Clinics in Westbrook, as well as the mass vaccination site at the former Scarborough Downs location will delay opening until 8:30 am. The Brunswick clinic will be delayed until 2:30 pm. Clinics in Farmington, Maine and North Conway, New Hampshire will be operating on their normal schedules.

MaineHealth says it will call to reschedule appointments for all those impacted.

While we are keeping an eye on the snowstorm, tomorrow’s (Tuesday's) vaccination clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor is still scheduled as planned. Anyone who misses their appointment tomorrow (Tuesday) can be rescheduled for Thursday. #HeyBangor pic.twitter.com/wef5KK434p — Northern Light Health (@NorthernLightH) February 15, 2021

Northern Light Health says its vaccine clinics, including the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center, will be open.