Winter storm impacts vaccine clinics across the state

MAINE, USA — Tuesday's winter storm is causing vaccine clinics across the state to adapt, forcing some to close for the day and delaying the start of others.
According to MaineHeath's website, clinics in Belfast, Boothbay and Norway will be closed on Tuesday due to weather.
Clinics in Westbrook, as well as the mass vaccination site at the former Scarborough Downs location will delay opening until 8:30 am. The Brunswick clinic will be delayed until 2:30 pm. Clinics in Farmington, Maine and North Conway, New Hampshire will be operating on their normal schedules.
MaineHealth says it will call to reschedule appointments for all those impacted.
Northern Light Health says its vaccine clinics, including the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center, will be open.
This story will be updated if additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic delays or cancellations occur.