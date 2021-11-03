Where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids ages 5-11 in Maine

The Maine CDC said it will get 33,900 doses in the first shipment, not including doses that pharmacies and federal programs will get.

PORTLAND, Maine — (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached to this article is from last week's Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing.)

The COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five-11 is now available in Maine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave it the final green light late Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the state will receive 33,900 doses of the pediatric vaccine, not including additional doses slated for pharmacies and federal programs.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said roughly 96,000 kids ages 5-11 in Maine will now be eligible to get the shot. The vaccine is free.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this development and thank the scientific community for their rigorous review of the data, which shows that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in protecting children ages 5 and up from COVID-19,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “I encourage parents to talk to their children’s pediatricians about the importance of getting their kids vaccinated as soon as possible to protect their health, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms and communities, and to help us turn the tide on this pandemic.”

WHERE TO GET THE SHOT

The state is offering school-based clinics. NEWS CENTER Maine is working to compile a comprehensive list.

Here's what we know so far:

Northern Light Health said it plans to open its online portal for appointments starting Nov. 8.

MaineGeneral and Central Maine Healthcare have not yet said where and when they will offer the shots.

Walgreens has appointments available on its website for kids ages 5 -11.

CVS: not available in Maine yet.

Shaw's: Now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at on-site school clinics. Please contact your local school district for more information. (Individual appointments will offered in the store at a future date. Shaw's says to check back in a week.)

Hannaford: NEWS CENTER Maine is waiting for a response from Hannaford.

This story will be updated.