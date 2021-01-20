Where to get your COVID-19 vaccine if you live in Maine but your doctor is out-of-state

The Maine CDC tells people who live in Maine or New Hampshire to get the vaccine in the state where they live.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most common questions among Mainers eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine is: "I live in Maine, but my doctor is out-of-state: where do I get my vaccine?"

The Maine CDC tells people to get the vaccine in the state where they live. Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in Tuesday's COVID-19 update that states receive their doses of the vaccine from the federal government based off of the state's population.

"We do recognize that people want vaccine," Lambrew said. "Some people don't have a healthcare provider and we want to make sure that there's access."

Many locations are open to the public, so you can choose where you go, even if you do not have a doctor in that hospital system.

Lambrew said there are more than 193,000 Mainers over the age of 70, who all are eligible now to get the vaccine.

Hospitals' dedicated vaccine phone lines and websites are exploding with interest since Monday, when that age group became eligible under the beginning of Phase 1b.

"It's a great sign that there is so much robust demand for vaccine in Maine. Unfortunately, we are at a point where demand exceeds supply," Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.

Here's @nirav_mainecdc pleading with people to be patient with the #COVID19 vaccine appointments. @NorthernLightH says they will release appointment slots on Mondays as they know how many doses they receive to avoid canceling or rescheduling. @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/LdrmdWYk9A — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 20, 2021

People have reported some difficulty scheduling appointments.

Shah said people should keep trying those dedicated phone lines and websites.

Northern Light Health plans to add appointment slots every Monday as staff learn how many doses of vaccine the system's hospitals get.