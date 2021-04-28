Where to get a walk-in vaccination in Maine

Some vaccine clinics across Maine are starting to offer vaccinations on a walk-in basis. Here's where you can get one this week.

MAINE, USA — Vaccine clinics across the state are starting to offer walk-in vaccinations.

Currently, Maine residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. However, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use for people age 16 and 17. Those 18 and older can get the Pfizer, Moderna, or single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here are some walk-in options available this week.

Portland

Northern Light Health's vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo: Walk-ins offered starting Wednesday, April 28. The clinic, operated by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can still be scheduled ahead of time, and Northern Light says walk-in vaccinations will be dependent on weekly vaccine shipments.

The Expo is offering the Pfizer vaccine, so those age 16 and older can walk-in or make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment online, or call 207-204-8551.

Starting today at 9 a.m., the Portland Expo will be accepting walk-ins at its vaccination clinic. This is one of a growing number of locations in Maine doing so. Details on @newscentermaine at 6 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/ie8BCj8ggI — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) April 28, 2021

Scarborough

MaineHealth's mass vaccination site at Scarborough Downs: Walk-in vaccinations will be offered at the Scarborough Downs clinic (2 Scarborough Downs Road) on Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maine residents age 18 and older are eligible for walk-ins. Mainers age 16 and 17 can schedule a vaccine appointment online.

MaineHealth said in a release Wednesday they plan to offer more walk-in dates as supply allows.

South Portland

Northern Light Health's vaccine clinic at the Maine Mall: Walk-in vaccinations will be available Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, from 4-7 p.m. at their clinic located in the old Pier 1 site at the Maine Mall. Ages 16 and older.

Biddeford

FEMA's mobile vaccination unit at Biddeford High School: Walk-ins welcome while the mobile unit is in Biddeford on Wednesday, April 28 at the high school gym at 20 Maplewood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The mobile unit is offering the J&J vaccine, so only those aged 18 and older are eligible.

Fryeburg

FEMA's mobile vaccination unit at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds: The mobile unit will begin vaccinations at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said similar to when the unit was in Windham and Biddeford, there will be a mixture of scheduled appointments and walk-ins while in Fryeburg. Available for Mainers age 18 and older.

Farmington

MaineHealth's vaccine clinic at Franklin Memorial Hospital: Walk-in vaccinations available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Maine residents age 18 and older. A spokesperson for the hospital says walk-ins will be offered on an ongoing basis "as long as there is demand."

Belfast

MaineHealth's vaccine clinic at the MBNA Building: Walk-ins available for those age 18 and older at the vaccine clinic at 21 Schoodic Drive, Belfast. Tuesday, May 4, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Boothbay Harbor

MaineHealth's vaccine clinic at the Boothbay Region Y: The clinic at the Boothbay Region Y, 261 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, is accepting walk-ins for Mainers age 18 and older on Monday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Rockland

MaineHealth's vaccine clinic in Rockland: Walk-ins available for those age 18 and older at the vaccine clinic at 409 Old County Road, Rockland. Wednesday, May 5, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Norway

MaineHealth's vaccine clinic at Stephens Memorial Hospital’s Ripley Medical Office Building: 193 Main St., Norway, offers walk-in vaccinations for Mainers age 18 and older on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sanford

MaineHealth's vaccine clinic in Sanford: Walk-ins available for Maine residents age 18 and older at the clinic located at the former Marshall's location at 1364 Main Street.

Thursday, April 29: 5-8 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, May 1: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

MaineHealth said additional clinic dates will be announced.

Westbrook

Vaccine clinic at the Westbrook Community Center: Maine residents age 18 and older will be able to get walk-in vaccinations at the Westbrook Community Center at 426 Bridge Street on Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29. The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This list will be updated as more sites are announced.