Where people 12 and older can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Adolescents age 12 to 15 years old can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. CDC accepted health advisers' endorsed use of the vaccine in kids in that age group on Wednesday.
Pfizer's vaccine was already authorized under the Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for those 12 and older.
In Maine, the CDC is establishing clinics at schools, and many of the major providers such as MaineHealth and Northern Light Health are already offering the shot for those 12 and up.
Retail pharmacies are also offering the shot. CVS and Walgreens are offering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and up in Maine. NEWS CENTER Maine has not heard from Hannaford, Shaw's, or Walmart.
Sixteen of the 24 CVS locations in Maine are offering the shot for those 12 and older:
- AUGUSTA 24 STONE ST., SUITE 120 04330
- AUGUSTA 119 CROSSING WAY 04330
- BANGOR 60 LONGVIEW DR 04401
- BATH 131 COURT ST. 04530
- BIDDEFORD 430 MARINER WAY 04005
- BRUNSWICK 147 BATH RD, RTE 24, MERRYMEETING PLZ 04011
- CAPE ELIZABETH 335 OCEAN HOUSE ROAD 04107
- LEWISTON 446 SABATTUS ST. 04240
- LEWISTON 10 EAST AVE, LEWISTON S/C 04240
- PORTLAND 111 AUBURN ST. 04103
- PORTLAND 449 FOREST AVENUE 04101
- PORTLAND 510 CONGRESS STREET 04101
- PORTLAND 1406 CONGRESS ST, WEST GATE S/C 04102
- SANFORD 797 MAIN ST. STE #D 04073
- WELLS 11 STEEPLE WAY, PO BOX 130 04090
- WINDHAM 770 ROOSEVELT TRAIL, RTE 302, SHAWS PLZ 04062
Starting Thursday, May 13, same-day appointments will also be available either online, through our mobile app, over the phone or at a Walgreens store (walk-in), up to 30 minutes prior to the desired appointment time.