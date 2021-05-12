Where people 12 and older can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Maine

Several retail pharmacies announced they are offering the shot to teens age 12-15 in Maine after the CDC approved its use for that age group

PORTLAND, Maine — Adolescents age 12 to 15 years old can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. CDC accepted health advisers' endorsed use of the vaccine in kids in that age group on Wednesday.

Pfizer's vaccine was already authorized under the Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for those 12 and older.

In Maine, the CDC is establishing clinics at schools, and many of the major providers such as MaineHealth and Northern Light Health are already offering the shot for those 12 and up.

Retail pharmacies are also offering the shot. CVS and Walgreens are offering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and up in Maine. NEWS CENTER Maine has not heard from Hannaford, Shaw's, or Walmart.

Sixteen of the 24 CVS locations in Maine are offering the shot for those 12 and older:

AUGUSTA 24 STONE ST., SUITE 120 04330

AUGUSTA 119 CROSSING WAY 04330

BANGOR 60 LONGVIEW DR 04401

BATH 131 COURT ST. 04530

BIDDEFORD 430 MARINER WAY 04005

BRUNSWICK 147 BATH RD, RTE 24, MERRYMEETING PLZ 04011

CAPE ELIZABETH 335 OCEAN HOUSE ROAD 04107

LEWISTON 446 SABATTUS ST. 04240

LEWISTON 10 EAST AVE, LEWISTON S/C 04240

PORTLAND 111 AUBURN ST. 04103

PORTLAND 449 FOREST AVENUE 04101

PORTLAND 510 CONGRESS STREET 04101

PORTLAND 1406 CONGRESS ST, WEST GATE S/C 04102

SANFORD 797 MAIN ST. STE #D 04073

WELLS 11 STEEPLE WAY, PO BOX 130 04090

WINDHAM 770 ROOSEVELT TRAIL, RTE 302, SHAWS PLZ 04062

The Walgreens locations can be found here.