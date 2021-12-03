Where Maine teachers, school staff, childcare workers can get the COVID-19 vaccine

Options include retail pharmacies, dedicated Maine DHHS sites for teachers, and hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

PORTLAND, Maine — Eight days have passed since Maine Governor Janet Mills aligned the state's vaccination plan with President Biden's directive to prioritize school staff and childcare providers for the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are three main options for teachers, educators, school staff, and licensed childcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

1. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: President Biden directed retail pharmacies participating in this program to reserve all remaining vaccine appointments exclusive for educators through the end of March.

SIGN UP AT WALGREENS: Click here, or go through their state department of health website. You may need to create a Walgreens account in order to register.

Click here, or go through their state department of health website. You may need to create a Walgreens account in order to register. SIGN UP AT HANNAFORD: Vaccines can be scheduled by appointment only through Hannaford’s online scheduler here.

Vaccines can be scheduled by appointment only through Hannaford’s online scheduler here. SIGN UP AT WALMART by clicking here and Sam's Club by clicking here.

2. Maine DHHS dedicated vaccine sites for teachers, school staff: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Department of Education (DOE) have set up clinics for teachers eligible under the age-based approach. The first one occurs March 12, 13, and 14, and is for teachers ages 60 and older. School district staff will contact staff with information about how they can register for the dedicated clinics.

3. Hospital and health care clinics: these are the same clinics where Mainers who are not teachers have been registering for their appointments since the vaccine rollout began. Teachers may not get priority over other eligible people under the state's age-based approach.

4. Northern Light Health announced Thursday that it is accepting teachers of all ages, so long as they provide proof of employment, such as a school ID or paystub.