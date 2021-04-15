Waterboro vaccine clinic canceled due to J&J pause, shortage of doses

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Massabesic Middle School planned for Tuesday has been canceled, Waterboro officials announced

WATERBORO, Maine — As the nationwide Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause continues, a community vaccination site in Waterboro has been forced to cancel its clinic on Tuesday due to a shortage of doses, officials announced Thursday.

Waterboro Fire Department Chief Matt Bors said in a release that local officials were "informed that due to the pause and an anticipated shortage of vaccine doses, the state is unable to allocate the vaccine supply needed for the clinic."

Around 450 people had made appointments for Tuesday's clinic at Massabesic Middle School, Bors said. People who made appointments are being notified.

The clinic, open to any Maine resident age 18 or older, was coordinated by the Waterboro and Sanford fire departments.

After the news that the U.S. CDC and FDA recommended a pause in administering the J&J vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, the Maine CDC said doses of Moderna and Pfizer would be redirected to vaccination sites across the state to avoid appointments being interrupted.

But the state's vaccine allocation for the week starting April 19 does not make up for the lack of J&J doses and will decrease by 230 doses.

"As we continue to seek greater supply of vaccine from the federal government, we urge Maine people to be patient yet persistent in getting an appointment for these safe and effective vaccines,” Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a release Thursday. “Logistical challenges are to be expected as part of this massive effort and we remain committed to a flexible, efficient and equitable vaccination strategy.”

