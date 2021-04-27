Walk-in vaccinations available select clinics across Maine

Vaccine clinics in Portland, Biddeford, South Portland, Farmington, and more will offer walk-in vaccinations this week

PORTLAND, Maine — Vaccine clinics across the state are starting to offer walk-in vaccinations. Here are some options available this week.

Portland

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Portland Expo will begin offering vaccinations on a walk-in basis starting Wednesday, Northern Light Health announced in a release Monday.

The clinic, operated by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can still be scheduled ahead of time, and Northern Light says walk-in vaccinations will be dependent on weekly vaccine shipments.

Currently, Maine residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine, however, those aged 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine with permission from a parent or guardian.

The Expo is offering the Pfizer vaccine, so those age 16 and older can walk in or make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment online, or call 207-204-8551.

South Portland

Northern Light Health also announced Monday that walk-in vaccinations will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at their clinic located in the old Pier 1 site at the Maine Mall.

Pfizer vaccine will be available for those under age 18, Northern Light Health said.

Biddeford

Walk-in vaccinations are also being offered Tuesday and Wednesday at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mobile vaccination unit while it’s stationed in Biddeford.

A spokesperson for FEMA tells NEWS CENTER Maine they will be offering the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on a walk-in basis. The mobile clinic will be at Biddeford High School's gym at 20 Maplewood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Only those aged 18 and older are eligible to receive the J&J vaccine at this time.

Fryeburg

The mobile unit also offered walk-in appointments last week while the unit was in Windham.

The mobile unit's next stop is Fryeburg. The mobile unit will begin vaccinations at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said similar to when the unit was in Windham and Biddeford, there will be a mixture of scheduled appointments and walk-ins while in Fryeburg.

The remaining mobile vaccination unit schedule:

April 24-28, Biddeford High School, 10-20 Maplewood Avenue, Biddeford

April 30-May 3, Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main St., Fryeburg

May 5-7, Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, 96 Howes Corner Road, Turner

May 9-12, Marden's Surplus and Salvage, 458 Memorial Drive, Waterville

May 14-17, Old Town Police and Fire, 150 Brunswick St., Old Town

May 19-22, Milbridge Marina, Bay View Road, Milbridge

May 24-27, Thomas Dicenzo Athletic Complex, Calais Avenue, Calais

May 29-June 2, Madawaska Multi-Purpose Center, 160 7th Ave., Madawaska

June 9-12, Downtown Auburn Transportation Center, Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

Farmington

MaineHealth announced last week that walk-in vaccinations would be available at the Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for anyone aged 18 and older. A spokesperson for the hospital says walk-ins will be offered on an ongoing basis "as long as there is demand."

Belfast and Rockland

John Porter, a spokesman for MaineHealth, said the walk-in option is “under discussion” across the MaineHealth system. In addition to the clinic in Farmington, MaineHealth's vaccine clinics in Belfast and Rockland will offer walk-in vaccinations for those aged 18 and older on May 4 and May 5, respectively.

Belfast Clinic: MBNA Building #6, 21 Schoodic Drive, Belfast. Tuesday, May 4, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Rockland Clinic: 409 Old County Road, Rockland. Wednesday, May 5, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

MaineHealth, which currently has 10 vaccine clinics across Maine, also has a new on-demand scheduling option, which allows people to register and immediately schedule a vaccine appointment.