Walk-in vaccinations available at Portland Expo, Biddeford mobile clinic

The FEMA mobile vaccination unit will offer walk-in vaccinations Tuesday and Wednesday while it's in Biddeford

PORTLAND, Maine — The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Portland Expo will begin offering vaccinations on a walk-in basis starting Wednesday, Northern Light Health announced in a release Monday.

The clinic, operated by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can still be scheduled ahead of time, and Northern Light says walk-in vaccinations will be dependent on weekly vaccine shipments.

Currently, Maine residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine, however, those aged 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine with permission from a parent or guardian.

The Expo is offering the Pfizer vaccine, so those age 16 and older can walk in or make an appointment. Click here to make an appointment online, or call 207-204-8551.

Walk-in vaccinations are also being offered Tuesday and Wednesday at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mobile vaccination unit while it’s stationed in Biddeford.

A spokesperson for FEMA tells NEWS CENTER Maine they will be offering the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on a walk-in basis. The mobile clinic will be at Biddeford High School's gym at 20 Maplewood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Only those aged 18 and older are eligible to receive the J&J vaccine at this time.

The mobile unit also offered walk-in appointments last week while the unit was in Windham.

The mobile unit's next stop is Fryeburg, but it hasn't been announced yet whether walk-ins will be available there.

The remaining mobile vaccination unit schedule:

April 24-28, Biddeford High School, 10-20 Maplewood Avenue, Biddeford

April 30-May 3, Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main St., Fryeburg

May 5-7, Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, 96 Howes Corner Road, Turner

May 9-12, Marden's Surplus and Salvage, 458 Memorial Drive, Waterville

May 14-17, Old Town Police and Fire, 150 Brunswick St., Old Town

May 19-22, Milbridge Marina, Bay View Road, Milbridge

May 24-27, Thomas Dicenzo Athletic Complex, Calais Avenue, Calais

May 29-June 2, Madawaska Multi-Purpose Center, 160 7th Ave., Madawaska

June 9-12, Downtown Auburn Transportation Center, Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

MaineHealth announced last week that walk-in vaccinations would be available at the Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for anyone aged 18 and older. A spokesperson for the hospital says walk-ins will be offered on an ongoing basis "as long as there is demand."

John Porter, a spokesman for MaineHealth, said the walk-in option is “under discussion” across the MaineHealth system, but so far “only Franklin Memorial has confirmed that it will offer it and has set a date for doing so.”

Porter said individual vaccine locations will roll out walk-in vaccinations as plans are firmed up, and he expects they will “trickle in over the next couple of weeks.”