VERIFY: No, you do not have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine

The federal government and states provide the coronavirus vaccine for free.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing that the biggest piece of misinformation she hears about the vaccine is that it is too expensive.

That is false: the COVID-19 vaccine is free.

"I've heard one that bothers me a lot, which is, 'I can't afford it,'" Lambrew said.

THE QUESTION

Does the COVID-19 vaccine cost any money?

THE ANSWER

No. The COVID-19 vaccine does not cost any money.

WHAT WE FOUND

Lambrew said the number one piece of misinformation she hears about the COVID-19 vaccine is that it costs too much money. This is false. The vaccines are free.

The U.S. CDC posts this information on its website, saying:

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone at no cost .

. Vaccines were paid for with taxpayer dollars and will be given to all people living in the United States, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

"The COVID-19 vaccine -- across the nation in the state of Maine -- there's no charge for: it is free. This is being bulk purchased by the federal government and here in the state of Maine we work very hard to make sure you can access it without paying anything. So if you're worried about the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster for a second dose, just rest easy, there is no charge with COVID-19 vaccine," Lambrew said.

Right now, more than 65% of the entire population of Maine, including kids too young to get the shot, has received a final dose. Of those eligible, aged 12 and older, more than 74% have a final dose.