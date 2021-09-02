Vaccination deadline for Maine health care workers extended to Oct. 29

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that her administration would not begin enforcing its vaccine mandate until Oct. 29, a month later than originally announced.
Mills spoke during a public health briefing with Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.
The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the Maine CDC reported the most COVID-19 cases in seven months.
On Wednesday, Mills announced $146 million in state and federal funding to help Maine nursing facilities, residential care facilities, adult family care homes and hospitals address workforce shortages.
“My goal is that every health care worker in Maine is vaccinated. Anyone who is placed in the care of a health care worker has the right to expect – as do their families – that they will receive high-quality, safe care from fully vaccinated staff,” Mills said in a release. “Allowing this additional time and providing $146 million in funding to recruit and retain vaccinated workers will help protect the lives of medical staff and patients, protect our health care capacity, and reduce the spread of the virus.”
