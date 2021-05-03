VA Maine to administer J&J COVID-19, coronavirus vaccine

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category.

The VA Maine Healthcare System will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday, acting public affairs officer Jonathan Barczyk, CAVS, said in a press release.

As of March 3, VA Maine has provided Moderna vaccine first doses to more than 6,192 Veterans, employees and federal partners — and both doses to more than 2,482 of these individuals, according to Barczyk.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category. Veterans are required to enroll with VA in order to receive health care. However, to receive care in VA, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.