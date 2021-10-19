US Supreme Court declines to stop mandated COVID-19 vaccines for Maine health workers

The enforcement for health care workers to get the COVID vaccine begins on Oct. 29.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Maine health workers Tuesday.

Eight health care workers and a provider had filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills' mandate saying it violates their constitutional rights because there is no religious exemption. The governor rejected a call on Oct. 13 by some lawmakers and hospital administrators to delay enforcement of an Oct. 29 deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

MaineHealth spokesperson John Porter gave the following statement to NEWS CENTER Maine:

"We have no comment on this specific ruling, other than to say we continue to support vaccinating our full care team, as it is the best way to keep our colleagues, patients and the communities we serve as safe as possible during the pandemic."