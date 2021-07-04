'This is Our Shot, Maine' | UMaine System launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The educational and social media campaign led by university leaders, staff, and students is encouraging as many people to get vaccinated by the end of the semester

ORONO, Maine — As of Wednesday, any Mainer age 16 and old is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The University of Maine (UMaine) System is wasting no time in encouraging folks to get their shots.

The goal of the "This is Our Shot, Maine" campaign is to get as many UMaine System employees and students vaccinated by the end of the spring semester on May 8.

“Science and our public health leaders have now delivered the vaccines that will end the pandemic,” Chancellor Daniel Malloy said in a UMaine release. “This is our shot and we are pulling out all the stops to get as many of our students and colleagues vaccinated as we can before the end of the semester.”

All of Maine's public schools from Portland to Fort Kent will assist students in getting their vaccine while promoting that practice through social media posts and on campus.

Students are a key part of the campaign and will encourage fellow classmates and peers to get their vaccine.

Grace Johnson, a junior at UMaine Fort Kent, got vaccinated in December because of her clinical work at local nursing homes. Johnson is a nursing student and got the vaccine to protect her family and the patients she interacts with.

“Part of preventing COVID and continuing to prevent COVID is getting a COVID vaccine," she said. “And I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Cameron Petit was vaccinated in January as he works on an oncology floor at Maine Medical Center while completing the accelerated nursing program at the University of Southern Maine.

“Actually, a portion of our floor was turned into a COVID unit, so I did work on that for a little bit, that was, interesting," he said.

Petit added he saw firsthand just how scary COVID-19's impact can be on people, even when they were in intermediate care.

“It was definitely eye-opening.”

The two students are now doing their part to encourage others to sign up for their appointments and to get their COVID vaccine shots.

“And the quicker that can happen, the sooner we can move back towards a new normal, or normal, whatever you want to call it," Johnson said.

In Portland, Petit said the campus was "excited" as Wednesday is the first time typical college-age students can get the vaccine. Both he and Johnson add it's important for younger adults to get these crucial shots.

“I think it will make a world of difference," Petit said.

“Even though we are young, and our immune systems are better, there are cases where young people are getting COVID," Johnson added.

"They might be a light case of COVID but then there [are] long term effects and we still don’t know what all getting COVID will do to our immune systems in the long term.”

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to the UMaine System that a University ID is valid for students to use when registering for a vaccine appointment.