UMaine chancellor says Pfizer full approval could lead to vaccine policy change

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the system would most likely require vaccinations for all on-campus students and staff once a vaccine has full approval.



"I think people are entitled to know that it has been fully tested and vetted before we as a state system would require it," Malloy said. "But once it is vetted and full approval is given, just as we require other vaccines, there’s a very high likelihood, if not an expectation, that we would look at requiring this one for anyone who wanted to visit our campus, be on our campus, live on our campus."



Malloy said they are also following CDC guidelines on the matter and plan to give everyone plenty of notice before the fall schedule.