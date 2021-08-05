South Thomaston to pay people $200 to get fully vaccinated

The town's select board voted unanimously Wednesday to pay $200 to resident and non-residents that work town to become fully vaccinated between Aug. 4 and Sep. 12

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Residents in South Thomaston, and those that frequent or work in the town, will soon have an extra reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Thomaston Select Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a plan to pay people $200 to get vaccinated before September 12.

"It just think it's important that we all do what little we can to incentivize people becoming vaccinated," said South Thomaston Select Board Chair John Spear.

Spear tells NEWS CENTER Maine, residents, non-residents who live in town, non-residents who work in town, and those that frequent the town, like delivery drivers, trades workers, or home care staff are all eligible.

"We think it's important that people understand that, if anyone has any concerns that we're spending our money on non-residents, the way I look at it is we are spending money on our residents," said Spear. "We're spending it to protect them."

According to Maine CDC data on vaccinations, South Thomaston currently has a 78% vaccination rate. Spear said he hopes this program can encourage those that haven't made the time to get a shot, to go out and get vaccinated.

Spear said folks won't receive payment until fully vaccinated, and will need to provide proof of vaccination.

"You will have to show a vaccine card," said Spear. "You don't have to have your second shot if you're doing to Moderna or Pfizer before September 12, you just have to get the first one, but you won't get the payment until you're fully vaccinated."